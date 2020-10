Cast Preview 'The Queen's Gambit' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:23s - Published 4 days ago Cast Preview 'The Queen's Gambit' Anya-Taylor Joy, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster detail their new Netflix miniseries "The Queen's Gambit", which follows orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon and her struggles with addiction. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this