Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What daredevil activity did Emilia Clarke complete to celebrate her birthday?

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:54s - Published
What daredevil activity did Emilia Clarke complete to celebrate her birthday?
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke went skydiving to mark her 34th birthday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

ABOVE SUSPICION Movie - Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston [Video]

ABOVE SUSPICION Movie - Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston

ABOVE SUSPICION Movie trailer HD - starring Emilia Clarke - Plot synopsis: A newly married FBI agent is assigned to an Appalachian mountain town. He is drawn into an illicit affair with an impoverished..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published
Emilia Clarke feared having another brain aneurysm [Video]

Emilia Clarke feared having another brain aneurysm

'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke lived in “consistent fear” of having “another brain aneurysm” following her 2011 health scare.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:21Published
Emilia Clarke felt 'consistent fear' of having another brain aneurysm [Video]

Emilia Clarke felt 'consistent fear' of having another brain aneurysm

Emilia Clarke was in "consistent fear" of having "another brain aneurysm" whilst filming 'Game of Thrones', following her 2011 health scare.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:21Published