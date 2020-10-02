What daredevil activity did Emilia Clarke complete to celebrate her birthday?

ABOVE SUSPICION Movie - Emilia Clarke, Jack HustonABOVE SUSPICION Movie trailer HD - starring Emilia Clarke - Plot synopsis: A newly married FBI agent is assigned to an Appalachian mountain town. He is drawn into an illicit affair with an impoverished..
Emilia Clarke feared having another brain aneurysm'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke lived in “consistent fear” of having “another brain aneurysm” following her 2011 health scare.
Emilia Clarke felt 'consistent fear' of having another brain aneurysmEmilia Clarke was in "consistent fear" of having "another brain aneurysm" whilst filming 'Game of Thrones', following her 2011 health scare.