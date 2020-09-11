Christmas Abbott Addresses Argument With Da’Vonne Rogers And Bayleigh Dayton On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

During her evictee interview with ET Canada, Christmas Abbott addresses the explosive argument between her, Da'Vonne Rogers and Bayleigh Dayton earlier this season of "Big Brother: All-Stars".

Tune in the season finale of "Big Brother: All-Stars" on Wednesday, October 28th at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.