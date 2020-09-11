Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christmas Abbott Addresses Argument With Da’Vonne Rogers And Bayleigh Dayton On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:10s - Published
Christmas Abbott Addresses Argument With Da’Vonne Rogers And Bayleigh Dayton On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

Christmas Abbott Addresses Argument With Da’Vonne Rogers And Bayleigh Dayton On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

During her evictee interview with ET Canada, Christmas Abbott addresses the explosive argument between her, Da'Vonne Rogers and Bayleigh Dayton earlier this season of "Big Brother: All-Stars".

Tune in the season finale of "Big Brother: All-Stars" on Wednesday, October 28th at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tyler Crispen Says He Was Being ‘Genuine’ When He Volunteered To Self-Evict On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ [Video]

Tyler Crispen Says He Was Being ‘Genuine’ When He Volunteered To Self-Evict On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

During his evictee interview with ET Canada, Tyler Crispen reflects on his controversial game move of wanting to self-evict to help Bayleigh Dayton and Da'Vonne Rogers on "Big Brother: All-Stars"...

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:57Published
Da'Vonne Rogers On Representing The Black Community On 'Big Brother: All-Stars' [Video]

Da'Vonne Rogers On Representing The Black Community On 'Big Brother: All-Stars'

During her evictee interview with ET Canada, "BB" queen Da'Vonne Rogers gets candid about representing the Black community on "Big Brother: All-Stars", saying that not only was she fighting for..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 05:10Published
Bayleigh Dayton Speaks Out About Controversial Moments From 'Big Brother: All-Stars' Live Feeds [Video]

Bayleigh Dayton Speaks Out About Controversial Moments From 'Big Brother: All-Stars' Live Feeds

After being evicted by a vote of nine to nothing, Bayleigh Dayton was evicted from the "Big Brother: All-Stars" house. While catching up with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the reality star opens up about..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:10Published