Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter Has Thoughts About Melania Trump Pulling Away From Donald Trump's Hand After the D

Video Credit: InStyle - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Twitter Has Thoughts About Melania Trump Pulling Away From Donald Trump's Hand After the D
"The disdain is real."

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Snoop Dogg Sends Donald & Melania Trump Prayers After Reported Positive COVID-19 Test [Video]

Snoop Dogg Sends Donald & Melania Trump Prayers After Reported Positive COVID-19 Test

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:36Published
Watch: Donald Trump waves at supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump waves at supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

United States President Donald Trump waved at supporters from his car outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated for COVID-19. Trump made a brief drive outside the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive [Video]

Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive

In a newly released video Donald Trump said he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.” The president and his wife Melania recently tested positive for the coronavirus. He..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:20Published