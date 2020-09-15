Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surge of Michigan students volunteer for election

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Surge of Michigan students volunteer for election

Surge of Michigan students volunteer for election

Michigan officials launched a campaign aiming to recruit 30,000 poll workers for the November 3rd election, resulting in an overwhelming response from students at the University of Michigan and other colleges around the state.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

A shortage of poll workers due to public health concerns has prompted college students across the country to step up and volunteer for the November 3rd election – especially in Michigan, where an effort to recruit 30,000 workers resulted in an overwhelming response from students at the University of Michigan and other colleges around the state.

Nineteen-year-old Annika Helenberger is a first-time voter and public health student at the University of Michigan, who volunteered to work at the city clerk’s on-campus satellite office where students, faculty and staff can vote.

"I think a really important part of elections, and then just democracy in general, is accessibility and making things easier for everyone to vote because everyone's vote matters and I want everyone to feel that way.

So, when I heard about the satellite office opportunity and just being able to work with the election in general, I thought it was a great way for me to be an active citizen towards things." The need for poll workers in swing state Michigan is critical as the state has implemented a law, passed in 2018, that allows voters to request absentee ballots without giving any reason.

A record 3 million absentee ballots were requested for the general election.

That’s a lot of counting for folks like Ann Arbor city clerk Jacqueline Beaudry and her staff – particularly challenging given that many older workers who’ve volunteered in years past have chosen to stay home out of concern for their health.

"A lot of young people have offered to help us with the satellite office and also to help count ballots on Election Day.

So, where we did have some gaps, we were able, with the university's help, to recruit a lot of new young workers." College students also helped with the additional prep, which included inserting plexiglass between staff and voters – as, despite the challenging times, historic voter turnout is expected.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Federal appeals court upholds Michigan ban on hiring transportation to bring voters to the polls

 A federal court has ruled in favor of Michigan's GOP-led legislature, upholding the state's ban on hiring transportation to bring voters to the polls.
USATODAY.com

Pence talks trade, economy at Mich. campaign stop

 Vice President Mike Pence touted the administration's USMCA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico as a "win for Michigan and a win for America" during a..
USATODAY.com
Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of voter fraud [Video]

Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of voter fraud

[NFA] Encouraged by President Trump and spurred by fears over voter fraud, about 80 volunteers gathered at a banquet hall for a training session on poll watching in Keego Harbor, Michigan. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:00Published

University of Michigan University of Michigan Public research university in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States

A Crackdown in Ann Arbor

 The University of Michigan’s reopening hasn’t gone well, forcing the local government to step in.
NYTimes.com

Jim Harbaugh and the uncomfortable truth of his Michigan football tenure

 In 2014, Jim Harbaugh arrived in Michigan as a conquering football hero. But while he has elevated the Wolverines, he hasn't won anything meaningful.
USATODAY.com
Young adults staying away from alcohol more than 20 years ago [Video]

Young adults staying away from alcohol more than 20 years ago

Researchers from the University of Michigan and Texas State University have found that the number of adults aged 18-22 in the U.S. who abstained from booze increased from 20 to 28 per cent between 2002 and 2018 for those in college and 24 to 30 per cent for those not in school. Furthermore, alcohol abuse among both groups decreased by around half.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins [Video]

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:41Published
Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick [Video]

Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick

[NFA] President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, will face a grilling from Democrats this week during a multi-day Senate confirmation hearing as Republicans push ahead with their plan to quickly fill a vacancy on the bench before November's presidential election. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published
Spotlight on VP debate after Trump's COVID diagnosis [Video]

Spotlight on VP debate after Trump's COVID diagnosis

[NFA] This week’s vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance, with questions about President Donald Trump’s health now looming over the U.S. election less than a month away. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:35Published
'Wonder Woman' director warns theaters could vanish [Video]

'Wonder Woman' director warns theaters could vanish

Director Patty Jenkins' new "Wonder Woman" movie has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the director is sounding the alarm that movie-going itself is under real threat. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:21Published

Election day Election day day when elections are held

Biden and Trump address racial tensions in America

 In their final presidential debate before Election Day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump spoke directly to Black and Brown families..
CBS News
Tampa Bay election officials remind voters of rules at polling places [Video]

Tampa Bay election officials remind voters of rules at polling places

As we inch closer to Election Day, and with early voting already underway, what are you allowed and not allowed to do at polling places?

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:47Published

Election security across America on "The Takeout" — 8/21/2020

 Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman and other election security officials join Major to talk about how states will tally ballots after Election Day, and the..
CBS News

100 Thieves is turning its LA headquarters into a voting center

 A “vote” mural by graffiti artist Slick. | Photo: 100 Thieves.

100 Thieves is following in the footsteps of the NBA and turning its home base into..
The Verge

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 Cases [Video]

University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 Cases

County health authorities issued an emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan. Undergrad students have been found to make up more than 60% of local COVID-19 cases. It’s meant to slow..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
University Of Michigan COVID Order [Video]

University Of Michigan COVID Order

The Washtenaw County Health Department in Michigan has issued a stay-in-place order for students at the University of Michigan until Election Day due to the surge of coronavirus cases.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:11Published
Michigan Senate OKs more time to process absentee ballots [Video]

Michigan Senate OKs more time to process absentee ballots

Larger Michigan municipalities could begin processing an expected surge of absentee ballots sooner in the November presidential election under a bill approved Tuesday by the state Senate.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:36Published