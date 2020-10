Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:26s - Published 4 minutes ago

President Donald Trump is making a pair of campaign stops in Florida on Friday before traveling to Palm Beach County for the weekend.

President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in The Villages

TODAY - ONE IN THE VILLAGES.THE OTHER IN PENSACOLA.

HE'SSCHEDULED TO FLY TO WEST PALMBEACH WHERE THE WHITE HOUSESAYS THE PRESIDENT WILL VOTEIN-PERSON ON SATURDAY.THE DEMOCRATIC TICKET IS ALSOFOCUSED ON FLORIDA THIS FIRSTWEEKEND OF EARLY VOTING.

ONSATURDAY, FORMER PRESIDENTOBAMA WILL HEADLINE A CAMPAIGNEVENT IN MIAMI..

IT'S THEFIRST WEEK HE'S HIT THE TRAILTO STUMP FOR HIS FORMER NUMB