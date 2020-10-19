Global  
 

Ahead of vote, Mitch McConnell touts Amy Coney Barrett as an 'outstanding' SCOTUS nominee

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett "extraordinary."


McConnell tees up floor vote on Amy Coney Barrett nomination after Schumer attempts delay tactic

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took the first steps Friday to advance Amy Coney Barrett for a...
FOXNews.com - Published

Democrats Plan To Boycott Senate Committee Vote On Barrett Nomination

Democrats see Mitch McConnell's rush to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as...
NPR - Published

McConnell Rips NY Times Story on Judge Barrett's Adopted Children

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blasted The New York Times article that mentioned...
Newsmax - Published


WeAreLawMaker

LawMaker.io “Senate Republicans put forward their own stimulus bill — following Mitch McConnell’s attempts to block a compromis… https://t.co/ESU23naLqV 15 hours ago

mdmack

Vote of OUR lives🇺🇸 2020 RT @Jay_USMC2: Senate Republicans put forward their own stimulus bill — following Mitch McConnell’s attempts to block a compromise ahead of… 19 hours ago

darrell_goo

Darrell Goo ‘Angry nerves’: McConnell, Schumer trade insults ahead of Barrett confirmation https://t.co/fqh4CxxH95 . . . Mitch… https://t.co/LYydgIXRWC 1 day ago


Schumer slams GOP advancing Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process so close to election [Video]

Schumer slams GOP advancing Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process so close to election

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slams Republicans for advancing Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process so close to election day.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:57Published
Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Is Advanced to Final Confirmation Vote [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Is Advanced to Final Confirmation Vote

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee by a vote of 12-0 on Thursday morning.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Dozens Rally For Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Dozens Rally For Amy Coney Barrett

A few dozen people gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh to show their support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:45Published