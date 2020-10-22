US Stocks Waver, Dwindling Stimulus Chances

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images US stocks wavered on Friday as new commentary from the White House cut into hopes for pre-election stimulus.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated a bill could still be approved before Election Day, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin noted that "significant differences" remain between each side's respective proposals.

The tepid session led the S&P 500 to post its first weekly loss in three weeks.

Oil sank after Libya announced it will lift production.

West Texas Intermediate crude sank as much as 2.6% to $39.57 per barrel.