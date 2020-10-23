Global  
 

Bucky Brooks: Kyle Shanahan can't rely on Jimmy G to control the 49ers offense | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Bucky Brooks joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmnauel Acho to discuss who should have more faith in their quarterback; The New England Patriots with Cam Newton, or the San Francisco 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo?

Hear why Bucky believes that Cam Newton is a far more talented quarterback.


