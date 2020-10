The Riverdale Animal Shelter Is Helping Families With Large Animals That Had To Be Evacuated Due To The Fires Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:22s - Published 3 days ago The Riverdale Animal Shelter Is Helping Families With Large Animals That Had To Be Evacuated Due To The Fires The Riverdale Animal Shelter in Brighton is helping shelter animals of families who have been evacuated due to fires. 0

