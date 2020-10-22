The East Troublesome Fire Is Disrupting Mail Delivery For Residents
Mail for residents who are being affected by the East Troublesome fire can now pick up mail at designated post offices.
Granby Residents Ordered To Evacuate As East Troublesome Fire RagesCBS4 Reporter Jamie Leary was in town as deputies ordered people to evacuate.
Wildfire Forces Residents Out Of Estes Park And Into PandemicThick smoke moved into Estes Park Thursday as the East Troublesome Fire jumped over the Continental Divide and into Rocky Mountain National Park -- forcing residents out into the coronavirus pandemic.
Granby residents say they hope for the best after East Troublesome Fire threatens townResidents in Grand County forced to evacuate from the East Troublesome Fire say they are hoping for the best when it comes to whether their properties will be spared.