Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ask Dr. Nandi: COVID-19 numbers on the rise as Remdesivir is approved as COVID-19 treatment

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Ask Dr. Nandi: COVID-19 numbers on the rise as Remdesivir is approved as COVID-19 treatment

Ask Dr. Nandi: COVID-19 numbers on the rise as Remdesivir is approved as COVID-19 treatment

The number of COVID-19 cases is hitting a near-record high, with the Midwest hit especially hard.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

7 UpFront: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director on rising COVID-19 numbers [Video]

7 UpFront: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director on rising COVID-19 numbers

Michigan is seeing a troubling rise in the number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:16Published
All you need to know from NHS England's coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from NHS England's coronavirus briefing

Pressure is building on NHS hospitals, with a steep rise in the number ofpeople needing urgent treatment for coronavirus, senior government advisershave said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published
Nepal marks another grim milestone with 5,008 new COVID-19 cases [Video]

Nepal marks another grim milestone with 5,008 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal has attained three grim milestones in the first 10 days of October as the COVID-19 situation in the country has worsened. On October 4, Nepal surpassed China in terms of COVID-19 cases; on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published