Ask Dr. Nandi: COVID-19 numbers on the rise as Remdesivir is approved as COVID-19 treatment
The number of COVID-19 cases is hitting a near-record high, with the Midwest hit especially hard.
7 UpFront: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director on rising COVID-19 numbersMichigan is seeing a troubling rise in the number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed.
All you need to know from NHS England's coronavirus briefingPressure is building on NHS hospitals, with a steep rise in the number ofpeople needing urgent treatment for coronavirus, senior government advisershave said.
Nepal marks another grim milestone with 5,008 new COVID-19 casesNepal has attained three grim milestones in the first 10 days of October as the COVID-19 situation in the country has worsened. On October 4, Nepal surpassed China in terms of COVID-19 cases; on..