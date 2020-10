Sen. Booker, Rep. Gottheimer Announce Proposal To Protect Nursing Homes From Second Wave Of COVID-19



The Nursing Home Pandemic Protection Act would require facilities to report potential outbreaks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in real time and have a crisis plan in place. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:45 Published 5 hours ago

Trump Reportedly Has a Bank Account in China and Pays Taxes There



According to 'The New York Times,' the president's tax records indicate that he has had prominent business projects in China for years. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 1 day ago