Education Center Opens

Today was the grand opening of a new education center

It was an it was an exciting day for students at riverland community college.

Today was the grand opening of a new education center.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall got to expereince it.

Seventeen months.

That's how long students here at riverland community college waited for the grand opening of the transportatio n, trade, and industrial education center to open where they can work on machinery like this the new education center will ofer over 500 full time students a chance to get their hands dirty in a wide range of programs from diesel tech, to auto service to construction courses.

Tanner darbo, who wants to work in agriculture after he graduates, will learn tractors from top to bottom i'm looking to learn more on the ag side of stuff.

Do some like work on tractors like many construction projects, the transportatio n, trade, and industrial education center was impacted by covid?

"*19 and there were other challenges.

We had to do most of the construction while classes were being held.

So we had to move some some classes, and students people had s few disruptions students are even provided the opportunity of what it's like to drive a registration is now open for the spring semester.

