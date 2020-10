Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Marcus Rashford for showing thekind of leadership the Government is failing to provide with his campaign forfree school meals.



Related videos from verified sources Marcus Rashford: Which businesses are giving free meals to children?



Dozens of small businesses, community groups and local and regionalauthorities have offered to provide free meals to children after a campaign byfootballer Marcus Rashford. Here is a list of some of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 8 hours ago Marcus Rashford responds to criticism of his campaign



Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has responded to criticism of his FareShare campaign to ensure free school meals for children. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:44 Published 8 hours ago Venues step in to help Rashford school meals campaign



Cafes, pubs and restaurants across the country have stepped up to offer free school meals for local children during half term, after MPs rejected a campaign started by footballer Marcus Rashford. The.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:02 Published 9 hours ago