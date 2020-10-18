VICTIM TREE

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 day ago

The family of an aberdeen man who was murdered earlier this year are making sure memories of him live on.

This morning, more than 70 people gathered at curtis "cj' williams childhood home where his parents had a tree planted in their backyard.

It will stand as a living tribute to the memory of their youngest son.

Williams was shot and killed in may in the parking lot at relax inn in west point.

