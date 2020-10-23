Halloween on Howard kicks off Saturday, October 24th

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 minutes ago

It’s spooky season on the Coast, but in light of COVID-19 Halloween looks a little different this year.

- it's spooky season on the coast- but in-light of covid-19- halloween looks a little- different this year.- - - - tomorrow the city of biloxi is- hosting their first ever- halloween on howard.- the drive-through trick-- or-treating event kicks off - at 5pm.

- cars are expected to line up on- porter avenue beginning - at 4:30pm.- public affairs specialist - cecilia dobbs walton says - halloween - on howard will be a treat for - everyone.

- - "the city of biloxi usually has- about - three or four halloween events- every year but because of covid- we're only having one.

The- vendors, which we have over - thirty that are going to be - along the route passing out - candy, just make sure trick or- treaters stay inside the- vehicle, the vendors will have- masks and safely bring the cand- to the trick or treaters.

- - - - this is just a fun event for th- public to get out and to enjoy- halloween in a safe - way."

- the event lasts until 6:30pm- saturday.

- drivers are asked to stay insid- their car the