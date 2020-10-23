Lottery Error

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 8 minutes ago

Meth to knox county to be sold.

The kentucky lottery is warning players about a ticket error fs img center:kentucky lottery warns of ticket error involved tik tok cash game lottery ticket error.jpg kentucky lottery officials say a vendor software issue in some lottery vending machines generated random images on tickets sold sunday and monday for the game tic tac cash.

Those images include double exclamation marks and half a star with a single exclamation mark the lottery says the images may lead players to believe they have won a prize when they didn't... or won a different prize.

The lottery says the tickets... when scanned though... do show the correct prize