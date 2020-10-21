Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Final Presidential Debate Analysis

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Final Presidential Debate Analysis

Final Presidential Debate Analysis

CBS's Natalie Brand shares the latest details after last night's final Presidential Debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Breaking down key moments from the final presidential debate

The final presidential debate of the 2020 campaign kept more of a focus on issues than the first...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesFOXNews.comWorldNewsBusiness Insider


Live updates: Trump, Biden final presidential debate in the books

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden debated about the coronavirus, immigration, the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesCBS NewsWorldNewsUSATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldBusiness Insider


Joe Biden prepares for final debate as Obama hits the campaign trail

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has no public events scheduled Wednesday as he prepares for Thursday's...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Exclusive one-on-one interview with Vice President Pence about battleground Michigan [Video]

Exclusive one-on-one interview with Vice President Pence about battleground Michigan

Vice President Mike Pence is talking one-on-one with 7 Action News' Jim Kiertzner and responding to President Trump talking about Michigan and Governor Whitmer in the final debate last night.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:00Published
Trump, Biden make final push for Florida voters as election nears [Video]

Trump, Biden make final push for Florida voters as election nears

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are making their final pitches to voters with the election less than two weeks away.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:29Published
Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls [Video]

Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls

Over 5 crore people in the United States of America have already voted ahead of physical voting day on November 3. However, pollsters believe that there are still some people undecided ahead of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:26Published