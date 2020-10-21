Final Presidential Debate Analysis
CBS's Natalie Brand shares the latest details after last night's final Presidential Debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.
Exclusive one-on-one interview with Vice President Pence about battleground MichiganVice President Mike Pence is talking one-on-one with 7 Action News' Jim Kiertzner and responding to President Trump talking about Michigan and Governor Whitmer in the final debate last night.
Trump, Biden make final push for Florida voters as election nearsBoth President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are making their final pitches to voters with the election less than two weeks away.
Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US pollsOver 5 crore people in the United States of America have already voted ahead of physical voting day on November 3. However, pollsters believe that there are still some people undecided ahead of the..