Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case to be retried

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case to be retried
Kay Recede reports

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Scott Peterson Will Get New Penalty Phase of Murder Trial After 15 Years on Death Row

Scott Peterson Will Get New Penalty Phase of Murder Trial After 15 Years on Death Row Convicted murderer Scott Peterson will have to go through the penalty phase of his trial again, a...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Penalty phase of Scott Peterson’s 2002 murder case to be retried [Video]

Penalty phase of Scott Peterson’s 2002 murder case to be retried

In a remote hearing Friday morning, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced its intention to retry the penalty phase of Scott Peterson’s case.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:35Published
Scott Peterson Appears Remotely At Court Hearing; Prosecutors To Try Penalty Phase Of Murder Trial [Video]

Scott Peterson Appears Remotely At Court Hearing; Prosecutors To Try Penalty Phase Of Murder Trial

Anne Makovec reports on new court hearing as prosecutors set to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson murder case (10+23-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:12Published
Interview: Scott Peterson's 2002 murder case reexamined [Video]

Interview: Scott Peterson's 2002 murder case reexamined

Sonseeahray Tonsall reports

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 06:32Published