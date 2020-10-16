Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Co. Wildfires

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Co. Wildfires
10/23/2020_CoWildfires

View.... thousands of people in colorado have been evacuated... as two of the largest wildfires in colorado history continue to burn.

L3: nation view white thousands evacuate as wildfires burn colorado firefighters say hundreds of thousands of acres are burning at an alarming rate.

The troublesome fire and the cameron peak fire are now burning into rocky mountain national park.

The park has shut down to visitors firefighters hope this weekend's forecast.... bringing colder temperatures and up to a foot of snow in the fire zone... will help them make headway against the fires.

L3: nation view white lawsuit claims pg&amp;amp;e started zogg fire




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Thinning And Prescribed Fire Treatments Reduce Tree Mortality

Thinning And Prescribed Fire Treatments Reduce Tree Mortality To date in 2020, 1,217 wildfires have burned 1,473,522 million acres of National Forest System lands...
Eurasia Review - Published

California Heat Wave Sparks Warnings About Fire Danger

California Heat Wave Sparks Warnings About Fire Danger Watch VideoLauren Magarino: "Experts warn that more wildfires could spark in California as...
Newsy - Published

PHOTOS: East Troublesome Fire, Cameron Peak Fire in Grand County and Estes Park

Photos from the East Troublesome fire and the Cameron Peak fire — two of the largest wildfires in...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado highway reopens revealing miles of scorched earth from CalWood fire [Video]

Colorado highway reopens revealing miles of scorched earth from CalWood fire

A video shows the extent of damage from the CalWood fire in Boulder County, Colorado on Friday (October 23rd).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
Officials provide Saturday update on the East Troublesome Fire [Video]

Officials provide Saturday update on the East Troublesome Fire

Officials provide Saturday update on the East Troublesome Fire.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 29:22Published
California utility may cut power to 1 million people [Video]

California utility may cut power to 1 million people

Pacific Gas & Electric may cut power to over 1 million people on Sunday to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region, the utility announced Friday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:57Published