Co. Wildfires

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 day ago

View.... thousands of people in colorado have been evacuated... as two of the largest wildfires in colorado history continue to burn.

L3: nation view white thousands evacuate as wildfires burn colorado firefighters say hundreds of thousands of acres are burning at an alarming rate.

The troublesome fire and the cameron peak fire are now burning into rocky mountain national park.

The park has shut down to visitors firefighters hope this weekend's forecast.... bringing colder temperatures and up to a foot of snow in the fire zone... will help them make headway against the fires.

L3: nation view white lawsuit claims pg&amp;e started zogg fire