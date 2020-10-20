Debate Wrap

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Voters got the chance to see the presidential candidates face off during a much calmer final presidential debate in nashville.

Nearly 50 million americans have already cast their ballots.... according to the united states elections project.... more than the entire early voting total in 20-16.

Elizabeth schulze is in washington with the latest.

the race for the white house now in its final stretch -- the decision to mute the candidates during their initial answers to questions, clearly leading to a more restrained debate, allowing them to showcase their opposing visions for the country.

President trump and joe biden clashing on the pandemic -- "we have no choice.

We can't lock ourselves up in a basement like joe does."

"he says that we're, you know, we're learning to live with it.

People are learning to die with it."

With nearly 50 million votes already cast based on a tally by the united states elections project -- more than all the early votes cast in 2016 -- and only a small sliver of voters still undecided -- the candidates now laser-focused on key issues in the swing states that will determine the election's outcome.

The president trying to portray former vice- president biden as a radical choice on health care -- "when he says public option he's talking about socialized medicine and health care it.

The democrats want it.

You're going to have socialized medicine."

Biden prepared for the attacks -- "he's a very confused guy.

He thinks he's running against somebody else.

He's running against joe biden.

I beat all those other people because i disagreed with them."

The candidates arguing over race -- "i'm the least racist person in this room."

"he pours fuel on every single racist fire, every single one big as a fog horn."

And trump pouncing on biden for his comments on the oil industry and fracking -- a critical issue in battleground pennsylvania.

Biden: "by the way i'd have a transition from the oil industry, yes.

I would transition--" trump: "oh.

There's a big statement."

Biden: "it is a big statement-" welker "why would you do that?"

Biden: "because the oil industry pollutes significantly."

Biden later back- tracking ?

"we're not getting rid of fossil fuels.

We're getting rid of the subsidies of fossil fuels but we're not getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time."

With just 11 days to go until final votes are cast -- vice president mike pence joining the millions of americans who have voted early -- casting his ballot in indiana today.

President trump set to vote early tomorrow in florida.

Tag: president trump is traveling to florida today where he will hold two rallies while joe biden will speak this afternoon in delaware.

