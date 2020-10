Appeals court stays Wisconsin limits on gatherings Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:15s - Published 2 minutes ago Appeals court stays Wisconsin limits on gatherings A Wisconsin appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ restrictions on indoor public gatherings pending appeal, dealing the Democratic governor a setback in his efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 0

150,000 PEOPLE, OR 79% HAVE RECOVERED FROM THE CORONAVIRUS IN WISCONSIN.





