Estes Park Evacuees Find Shelter In Denver Metro Area: 'Everybody Is Really Pitching In' Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:28s - Published 1 day ago Estes Park Evacuees Find Shelter In Denver Metro Area: 'Everybody Is Really Pitching In' Many people from Estes Park fleeing the East Troublesome Fire are staying in the Denver metro area Friday night. Thanks to the American Red Cross, Estes Park families who check in at the Westminster Rec Center can get a free place to stay at one of about a dozen participating hotels in Westminster. 0

