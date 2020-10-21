Big Weekend Ahead For South Florida Voters
Early voting in the Sunshine State kicked off to a record-breaking start this week and President Trump will join the millions of Floridians in early voting this weekend.
Halloween fun, home improvement, and laughs round out the weekend's eventsFive fun things to do this weekend in South Florida.
Voters stance on gun violence the center of virtual concertWith all the talk about the election and campaign promises from President Trump and former President Joe Biden, there’s growing response from some voters in South Florida who think gun violence..
Trump, Biden battle for South Florida Latinos in final days before Election DayFlorida is seeing a record number of Latino voters this year. They make up 17% of the voter rolls -- a potential linchpin to secure the state and White House.