Proposition 14 explained

Voters are deciding 12 ballot measures in this 2020 election.

Prop 14 asks for 5.5-billion dollars to fund stem cell research.

Action news now anchor alan marsden is here..

To explain the specifics.

Debbie, what prop 14 would do, if passed, is provide new funding to an already existing research program, approved by voters in 2004.

Embryonic stem cell research is something we talked about a lot more back then, but it continues on its mission to find treatments for diseases such as parkinson's or alzheimers.

Prop 14 asks voters this year for 5.5 billion dollars through selling bonds.

Taxpayers would pay that money back over 30 years.

With interest, the cost to tax payers would actually be about 7.8 billion dollars.

Supports of prop 14 say the research approved in 2004 has not only led to clinical trials but also created biotech jobs.

Opponents say stem cell research hasn't lead to the kind of life-saving cures voters hoped for in 2004.

So, a yes vote on 14 means you approve of the selling of 5.5 billion dollars in bonds to continue funding stem cell research.

A no vote rejects that new funding and would actually mean that the existing program approved in 2004 would soon run out of funding and would therefore, likely, come to an