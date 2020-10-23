Patio heaters in high demand

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 days ago

Now that the temperature is dropping the demand for outdoor heaters is on the rise.

Mid 20s wind: ne 3?

"*6 mph outdoor dining and entertaining increased exponentially during this pandemic.

And now that the temperature is dropping, the demand for outdoor heaters is on the rise.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live.

As we enter the first winter of this pandemic and outdoor dining and entertainment continues to be a hit?

"*?

"* retailers say demand for outdoor heaters is through the roof.

Retailers selling outdoor patio heaters are seeing their products on back order anywhere from two to three months.

While wanting to enjoy others company in the safest way possible?

"*?

"* man turning to their outoor patios at home.

While outdoor heaters are tough to get right now, gas fire pits or patio tables with built in fire pits are a safe "the demand for outdoor patio heaters makes sense.

It was something i didn't predict and bc it got cold quickly and yet we still have nice weather, people came out of the woodwork and they were just looking for them anywhere they could find them."

Brent tells me he doesn't think this trend is going to change for spring, so it's not too late to get your hands on a patio heater once they're back on shelves.

Live in rochester, many outdoor heater manufacturers are overseas, which further impacts