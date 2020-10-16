SAGE OF TIME Movie - Forever First Love

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:49s
SAGE OF TIME Movie (2020) aka Forever First Love - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Paul is a photographer who runs into his first love, Anna in a busy Filipino market.

The traveler's passions reignite, their principles on relationships, religion and morality clash.

The night they spend together will change everything.

Genre: Drama, Romance Director: Luke Mayze Writers: Luke Mayze , Luke Mayze Stars: Steven Rooke, Carlotta Morelli, Hugo Stinson 1h 20min


