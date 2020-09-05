Wander Movie (2020) - Tommy Lee Jones, Aaron Eckhart, Heather Graham

Wander Movie (2020) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After getting hired to probe a suspicious death in the small town of Wander, a mentally unstable private investigator becomes convinced the case is linked to the same "conspiracy cover up" that caused the death of his daughter.

Directed by April Mullen starring Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones, Heather Graham, Katheryn Winnick, Raymond Cruz, Brendan Fehr, Nicole Steinwedell, Ian McLaren release date December 4, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD and Digital)