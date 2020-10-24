Delta Has Added 460 Names To Its No-Fly LIst For refusing To Wear Masks

Delta Air Lines has added a total of 460 names to its no-fly list since April for refusing to wear masks onboard.

CEO Ed Bastian said "Wearing a mask is among the simplest and most effective actions we can take to reduce transmission".

Business Insider reports that Bastian went on to say that the company requires customers and employees to wear masks.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based airline began requiring non-vented fabric face coverings during flights in May.

Bastain sees mask-wearing as a crucial step in getting the airline safely through the fall and winter months.

Delta is also one of only two major US airlines that block the middle seats on planes for social distancing.