East Troublesome Fire now 2nd-largest in state history

East Troublesome Fire now 2nd-largest in state history

East Troublesome Fire now 2nd-largest in state history

The East Troublesome Fire is now the second-largest fire in state history at about 170,000 acres after it grew another 50,000 acres on Thursday following a 100,000-acre run on Wednesday.


