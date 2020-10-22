|
East Troublesome Fire now 2nd-largest in state history
The East Troublesome Fire is now the second-largest fire in state history at about 170,000 acres after it grew another 50,000 acres on Thursday following a 100,000-acre run on Wednesday.
