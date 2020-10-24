FNF Preview: Choctaw County

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

the high school football regular season is winding down and that means district titles are on the line.

Wtva's matt st.

Jean is in macon for our friday night fever game of the week.

For the second year in a row the 4-3a district title comes down to the battle between noxubee county and choctaw county.

Last year, the chargers emerged victorious, but the tigers had the last laugh when they beat choctaw county in the north half final.

A fact that is not lost on this year's charger team.

Brandon merritt) we're really motivated, it's like a new rivalry game.

(track) brandon merritt is a senior on the choctaw county football team, he did not like the feeling of watching noxubee head to the state title game last year.

(brandon) we're ready to get out revenge on them because they took something from us that was very valuable because we wanted to go to state last year.

(track) the chargers graduated a lot of players from last year's north half runners up, this year, they pretty much picked up where they left off entering tonight at 5-2.

(jeff roberts) you know i'm proud of the younger guys you know who haven't gotten a chance to play in a game last year or much of a game last year and they had to step up and all of a sudden they're starters this year, so that's a testament to them to be able to continue to develop and for us to be in the position we are right now.

(track) the position being, the opportunity to play for a district title, other than playing solid football this year, the chargers have kept healthy and avoided the coronavirus.

Coach roberts was pretty clear on what the team had to do.

(quez) just take care of ourselves, stay away from big gatherings and everything, take care of our bodies, wash our hands, you know wear a mask, you know keep the family safe and everything.

(track) a fully healthy team.

A district title on the line.

Coach roberts believes his chargers will be ready to go.

(jeff) there's not a whole lot of motivating especially in a big game like this, as a coach there's not much you have to do other than say hey we're playing for a district championship let's go play ball.

Noxubee went to the state title game last year, but lost, we'll hear from them coming up at 6 o'clock.

Reporting in macon, matt st.

