PA's Top Election Official Says Return Mail-In Ballot As Soon As Possible
KDKA's Andy Sheehan has more on the update from top election official Kath Boockvar.
Pa.'s Top Election Official Defends Process Amid Mail-In Ballot TroublesAmid complaints about mail-in ballots, Pennsylvania's secretary of state defended the process. KDKA's Paul Martino has more.
Lorde teases possible new music in 2021Lorde has called on her fans to make sure they vote in the upcoming election in New Zealand.
In person voting vastly expanded from Primary for November General ElectionNEWS: Clark County Election Officials are still urging people to vote by mail if possible.