Consumer Alert: Brushing Scams

The scam usually starts with an unsolicited package delivered to your door/mail.

The president and tim maniscalo, alia talks with cbs news.

Alia talks with tim maniscalo, president and ceo of the better business bureau of central indiana.

The bbb is seeing a rise in brushing scams. it's a relatively new tactic, taking popularity within the last 12 months.

Bbb says it's difficult to track where it's coming from.

How does it work?

- you'll receive a mysterious package, containing items like a flashlight, speakers, misc.

Items
- companies will post a positive review in your name
- attempt to boost rating with positive reviews and counts as part of their sales
- ultimately makes company look better, or boost investments
- indicates someone has some personal info about you
- may know who you are, where you live

Red flags

What to do?

- look at your passwords, login info
- make sure your identity hasn't been compromised
- report to bbb scamtracker
- report to local authorities

If you receive a package:
- not a whole lot to do, but you can report it

