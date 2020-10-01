Local school proving height doesn't matter, as they support Dwarfism Awareness Month

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 9 minutes ago

One high school is showing being different is actually a good thing.

And on October 25th, green is supposed to be your choice of color in support.

The shakamak lakers are proving their respect for all students.

At 5 we told you october is dwarfism awareness month.

The school has done something special to support the month and raise awareness.

Tonight... news 10's richard solomon shares how wearing the color green has taught the entire school a lesson.

Cameron paulin will never grow taller 5 feet tall.

But some i spoke with say where he lacks in height..his heart and spirit take over.

He's a 7th grader at shakamak junior and senior high school.

Paulin is a dwarf... "whenever we're born we don't get the like the average height as normal people" he may be the smallest guy at the school... but some say his personality...can light up a room.

And to show just how important paulin is to everyone...his school did something rather touching.

"nats" this was a special ceremony at a volleyball game to honor paulin.

"i feel happy joyful and excited because not only are a lot of people wearing green, they know who i am and it's just an honor."

Sunday is dwarfism awareness day.

Your'e supposed to wear green in support.

Students won't be at school then.

But on friday...it was a sea of green shirts that filled the hallways.

Lacey stone is a language arts teacher.

She says paulin has taught everyone a lesson.

"if we can come together then why can't the adults learn from the kiddos.

We're all human we're all wanting and need the same thing so if we can come together for this cause why can't we come together for a lot of other things" and paulin gave me a message to share with you.

"dr. seuss once said a person is a person no matter how small" the shirts you saw said peace love and awareness.

His mother jessica made them.

