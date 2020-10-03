Tucson Police will not do poll security



Related videos from verified sources TPD arrests man who attacked elderly woman with metal pipe during robbery



The Tucson Police Department has arrested a man who hit a 77-year-old woman with a metal pipe during a robbery at a Peter Piper Pizza in April of this year. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:21 Published 3 weeks ago TPD: One person dead, two injured in shooting



Tucson Police say one person is dead and two others have been injured in a shooting off Liberty Avenue and Pennsylvania Drive early Monday morning. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:22 Published 3 weeks ago TPD: Driver that hit and killed boy taken into custody



Tucson Police have taken the driver who hit and killed a 9-year-old boy Wednesday into custody. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:24 Published on October 3, 2020