Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tucson Police will not do poll security

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Tucson Police will not do poll security
Voter intimidation feared

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TPD arrests man who attacked elderly woman with metal pipe during robbery [Video]

TPD arrests man who attacked elderly woman with metal pipe during robbery

The Tucson Police Department has arrested a man who hit a 77-year-old woman with a metal pipe during a robbery at a Peter Piper Pizza in April of this year.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:21Published
TPD: One person dead, two injured in shooting [Video]

TPD: One person dead, two injured in shooting

Tucson Police say one person is dead and two others have been injured in a shooting off Liberty Avenue and Pennsylvania Drive early Monday morning.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:22Published
TPD: Driver that hit and killed boy taken into custody [Video]

TPD: Driver that hit and killed boy taken into custody

Tucson Police have taken the driver who hit and killed a 9-year-old boy Wednesday into custody.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:24Published