Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers reach deal, per ESPN report

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers reach deal, per ESPN report
Antonio Brown has reached a deal with the Tampa Bay Bucs, ESPN reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Antonio Brown Antonio Brown American football wide receiver

Antonio Brown to return to NFL after agreeing to 1-year deal with Bucs, according to reports [Video]

Antonio Brown to return to NFL after agreeing to 1-year deal with Bucs, according to reports

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown to reunite with Tom Brady after agreeing to 1-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:40Published

Antonio Brown 'Very Close' to Signing with Tampa Bay, Reuniting with Tom Brady

 AB to TB ... with TB. OMFG. Yeah, Antonio Brown is flying to Tampa Bay tonight -- where he's expected to sign with the Bucs and reunite with Tom Brady. That's..
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown agrees to one-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per report

 Antonio Brown is reuniting with Tom Brady, as the four-time All-Pro reached a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, according to ESPN.
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Football League franchise in Tampa, Florida

NFL Week 6 winners and losers: Bucs' defense shines, Adam Gase's Jets hit embarrassing low

 The Jets are the only winless team left in the NFL after yet another humiliating defeat, this time at the hands of the Dolphins.
USATODAY.com

ESPN American pay television sports network

Voting rights group More Than A Vote targets young people in NBA 2K

 Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Video games are popular among young people, which is why voting rights group More Than A Vote has..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Report: Antonio Brown Agrees to 1-Year Bucs Contract, Reunites with Tom Brady

Antonio Brown is getting another chance to play in the NFL after reportedly agreeing to a deal with...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Antonio Brown joining Buccaneers on a one-year deal and will likely make debut in Week 9, per report

Brown is set to be reunited in Tampa Bay with Tom Brady and Bruce Arians
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.com


Source: AB working on deal to join Buccaneers

Antonio Brown will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday and the sides are working toward an...
ESPN - Published


Tweets about this