2 Onboard T-6B Texan II Training Plane Killed In Crash In Alabama Neighborhood Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:19s - Published 11 minutes ago 2 Onboard T-6B Texan II Training Plane Killed In Crash In Alabama Neighborhood The crash happened in a neighborhood southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources US Navy plane crashes in Alabama, 2 onboard dead Zach Harrell, a spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Forces, said both people in the T-6B Texan II...

Zee News - Published 1 hour ago Also reported by • FOXNews.com







Tweets about this