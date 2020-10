The Extreme Motive Behind Accused Rioter's Attack On Police Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:11s - Published 8 minutes ago The Extreme Motive Behind Accused Rioter's Attack On Police Ivan Hunter, 26, is the third member of the Boogaloo Bois to be federally charged in connection to inciting violence and rioting last May when the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct burned, Marielle Mohs reports (2:11). WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 23, 2020 0

