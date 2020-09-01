Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

Post-season football is already just a few weeks away and playoff seeding really starting to become a factor down the stretch, especially at the News 25 Game of the Week.

News 25 Game of the Week: Pascagoula vs. East Central

- welcome the news 25 friday nigh- showcase.

I'm grace boyles, - unfortunately not alongside my- red polo companion jeff - haeger tonight who is unable- join us tonight... however week- 8 - of coast football waits for no- one.- post-season is already just a - few weeks away... and - playoff seeding really starting- to become a factor down the - stretch... especially at the- news 25 game of the week.

- pascagoula and east central bot- coming in with equal- district marks of 3-1, in regio- 4 class 5-a... let's see who- wants - to host that first round game - more.

- panthers rolling out the red- carpet for the visiting - hornets... who already have six- wins under first-year head- coach eric collins.

- 1.first drive of game east- central running back eli smith- cruises for the 15-yard pick up- a few plays later.- - - - quarterback deuce hugger with - the keeper.

Until he- runs into the wall that is d- - lineman karon leverette,- slamming hugger for a loss.

- 2.still first quarter.

Hugger t- running back- kaden fant who picks up the - hornets first down pass - 3.later in the first.

East- central 4th & 7 hugger airs it- out to tristan lambert who- finishes the job and gets a - hornets touchodwn.

East central- leads, 7 nothing.- - - - 4.still in the first.

After - panthers failed a 4th down- attempt, first play of the- ensuing drive, smith is off to- the races all the way to the- house for.

The 55-yard touchodw- and - 2-point convsersion put s east- - - - central up 15 nothing.

5.- pascagoula does strike back - still in the first quarter with- a - rushing touchdown from- quarterback keilon parnell.

- ad libbing this -