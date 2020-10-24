Big plans for a new library building in Rochester

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 days ago

New building would be on the site of the old Post Bulletin building

Five dozen post?

"* covid tonight we're continuing our coverage of a proposal for a new rochester library building.

The proposal would also come with some extra close neighbors for r?

"*p?

"*l kimt news three's anthony monzon is live from the proposed site with the details ?

"* anthony?

Xxx katie... george... this proposed library expansion would be part of a mixed?

"*use public?

"*private development here at the site of the former post bulletin building which would include an adjoined hotel and seventeen?

"* floor senior living complex.

The new library space would be located at the site of the former post?

"* bulletin headquarters downtown... and total one?

"* hundred?

"*fifty?

"* thousand s feet.

That's nearly twice the size of the current library.

Rochester city council member michael wojcik says the current library building has millions of dollars worth of upcoming maintainence fees... and this project presents a unique opportunity for r?

"*p?*l to upgrade its "this is an opportunity to build a library at a fraction of the price we normally would.

I think building a new library as a stand?

"*alone woud cost on the order of 65?

"*100 million dollars for something of this scale."

Wojcik went on to say as with any public?

"* private partnership... the devil is in the detail... and it is up to the city to do its due diligence in any future negotiation with a developer.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... thanks anthony.

The library board was presented with the proposal this week... and officials plan to have continuing conversations with all relevant parties before coming to