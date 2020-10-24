WEST VIGO SECTIONAL

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

West vigo opened sectionals against 3a, 10th ranked cardinal ritter and coach cobb is fired up for this one.

2nd qtr, raiders trailing 8-0 when ashton hall punches this one in for ritter.

Vikings still lead 8-6 at the half.

3rd qtr, raiders driving down the field and capping off the long drive with the qb sneak.

Ritter takes the lead 14-6 after the two point conversion.

Here's where things get wild, final seconds of the game, vikings refusing to die as kaleb marrs finds cayden cinotto for the touchdown.

And extra point and the vikings will lead by one but it's blocked.

Ensuing raiders drive, less than 30 seconds remaing when justin browder is picked off by jerome blevins.

Vikings have a shot to end this in regulation but marrs pass to cinotto is broken up.

We head to ot.

Vikings come away with no points on their possession so they need a big stop from their defense as jarrell sholar breaks up the pass in the end zone.

So it all comes down to this 30 yard field goal from ben valle.

It's got the distance and it goes right down the middle.

Cardinal ritter puts an end to west vigo's season in an ot thriller 17-14.