VIN LIN SECTIONAL

Beating princeton 53-3.

We had two more local teams in action in sectional 30.....sports 10's dominic miranda joins us now to recap those games.... thanks rick... marty talked about sullivan possibly being the favorites of sectional 30, but vincennes lincoln is ready to remind everyone they are the defending champs... the alices came into this game having lost 2 in a row.... they were looking to right the ship and start a run here in the postseason tonight.

The alices opened sectoinals at 3 and 6 owen valley... first drive of the game.

Alices moving the ball..

Q-b eric vickers has been here before... he drops a diime in the corner of the endzone to quinn miller.... he hauls it in b-e-a-utifully.

To put the alices on top 7 nothing early.

Later in the first..

How about a little trick.... and there's the treat.

Quinn miller with the little receiver pass to his senior counterpart payton curry.

Alices on top 14 nothing.

2nd quarter now...same score..

Vickers heaves it up and it's picked off by logan cota..

He cota-ed that and takes it back 15 yards.

Vincennes-lincoln though pulls away and wins this one by a final of 21 to 7.

Get this...quinn miller had a hat trick tonight.

You saw his receiving and passing touchdowns...but he also had a pick 6... definitely the m-v-p in this one.

The alices keep there season alive....and as marty just told you...they will play sullivan next week.

Owen valley ends their season