Friday Football Frenzy: High school, college football update Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:50s - Published 4 minutes ago Friday Football Frenzy: High school, college football update Due to rain, Winton Woods vs. Edgewood and Kings vs. Turpin games have been moved to Saturday. Plus, Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer talks about being a troll, Bengal Joe Mixon won't play in the Battle of Ohio, and Ohio State takes on Nebraska on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend