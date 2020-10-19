Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

H.S. Football Highlights 10/23/20

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:15s - Published
H.S. Football Highlights 10/23/20

H.S. Football Highlights 10/23/20

Millard West, Millard North, Bennington, and Lewis Central all earned wins on Friday.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Week 3 highlights of Arizona high school football

Highlights of Week 3 action from Higley vs. Desert Ridge, Centennial vs. Williams Field and other...
azcentral.com - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline



Tweets about this

EricLloyd

Eric Lloyd RT @statechampsmich: VIDEO: Check out the highlights of the South Lyon (@SouthLyonHS) vs. South Lyon East football game from Friday night.… 16 seconds ago

cjcrowley8

CJ Crowley RT @JSZ_Sports: 🏈 All Charged Up! ⚡️ Timber Creek blanks Clearview on homecoming to improve to 3-1 on the season. Get your JSZ All Access… 38 seconds ago

nuunnyyaabbiiz

RM III @CBSSports @CrossFitGames It’s just impossible to fit this in with football, golf, and UFC Post some highlights lol 41 seconds ago

clarionledger

Clarion Ledger Ole Miss football vs. Auburn: Watch game highlights, score updates https://t.co/vuRDaDGiaT 1 minute ago

12SportsZone

WBOY12SportsZone GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Check out highlights from the Braxton Co. @ Webster Co. game! #BRAXTONvWEBSTER #wvprepfb https://t.co/eqrrqMOmTk 1 minute ago

statechampsmich

STATE CHAMPS! Michigan VIDEO: Check out the highlights of the South Lyon (@SouthLyonHS) vs. South Lyon East football game from Friday nigh… https://t.co/HCF4SmmdyJ 2 minutes ago

CLSports

CL Sports Ole Miss football vs. Auburn: Watch game highlights, score updates https://t.co/pjMqm7y2pU 2 minutes ago

SpartyFans

Sparty Fans Michigan State vs. Rutgers football: Video Highlights, score updates https://t.co/NisPoaJ6r4 https://t.co/dGQ1RQtOvR 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

High School Football: Central Catholic Vs. Baldwin [Video]

High School Football: Central Catholic Vs. Baldwin

Check out High School Football highlights from around the western Pennsylvania region here!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:21Published
High School Football: McKeesport Vs. Thomas Jefferson [Video]

High School Football: McKeesport Vs. Thomas Jefferson

Check out High School Football highlights from around the western Pennsylvania region here!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:32Published
High School Football: Plum Vs. Armstrong [Video]

High School Football: Plum Vs. Armstrong

Check out High School Football highlights from around the western Pennsylvania region here!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:41Published