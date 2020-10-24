Friday Night Fever - Week 8

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 minutes ago

Week 8 of the season and district titles were on the line tonight that includes our game of the week, noxubee county hosting choctaw county.

This is the second year in a row that the 4-3a district title came down to the battle between the tigers and the chargers.

The chargers held serve on its home turf to take home the title, but of course, it was noxubee county that ended up defeating the chargers in the north half final to advance to the state.

One of the players i spoke to called it a new rivalry between the two schools, let's go to macon.

Choctaw county all business coming onto the field, but it was senior night for the tigers and only their second home game of the season and they wanted to show out for the home fans.

====== 1st quarter, opening drive for the tigers, chrishard rupert finds a wide open marcardi johnson for the opening touchdown and ooo a little dance, don't do it to em marcardi, extra point no good, 6 nothing tigers.

======= next tiger drive, 2nd quarter, noxubee trying to go in for another score, calvin roberts said gimme that sack lunch nom nom nom nom, chargers bend but don't break, still six nothing.

======= the ensuing charger drive, it was all about ques mcneal, listed at 5'11 but playing like he's six foot six.

1.

Leaps between two defenders to grab this catch, that was on third down for the chargers.

2.

Later in the drive, catches a short pass then drags mushune walker past the first down marker.

Charged him 25 cents for that ride, that play also on third down.

3.

And finally a beautiful catch, shades of randy moss on that one.

That he took a brutal hit, had to sit out a few plays and the drive stalled out for the chargers.

===== and that was the theme all night for the chargers, the noxubee county defense would not budge and they pitch a shutout on senior night, 29-0.

Noxubee wins the district and improve to 5-1 on the season.

They finish the regular season next week at home against aberdeen.

Choctaw county now 5-3 they finish the season next as well, also at home against hatley.

Final score defense optional calhouna academy 44 - columbus christian 32.

Final: 56-7 houston back to 500, they finish the season on the road next week at eupora.

Hatley is also on the road against choctaw county.

Booneville blue devils hosting amory on senior night john michael deaton calling his number early as he is one on many booneville senior takes it 25 yd for the touchdown next booneville series john michael rolls out an finds a wide open receiver for a 40 yd pass next play running back takes it 14-0 booneville takes it 14-0 booneville the panthers were'nt phased, they come back and spoil booneville's senior night and win 31 to 20.

Amory is now 6-1 on the season, and with the win they clinch the 1-3a district title.

They finish the season at home against belmont next week.

Booneville, now 5-2, go on the road to nettleton next week.

Mooreville hand off to aj ford for a 15yd gain moorveville with a pass fumble on the play recovered by shannon shannnon throw int tishomingo take on new albany ==== qb carter hopkins toss to ryan schmidt... and like a runaway freight train never coming back, knocked out of bounds === very next play shamarcquces smith runs it in for a td..

New albany 7-0 === qb carter hopkins tosses to ai nugent "watch this man go, who's going to bring him down" bulldogs win big 56 to 7.

We pick things up in the second quarter tied 14-14 === slippery hands cause rb jordan ball to fumble.

Itawamba takes possession ==== but no luck on itawamba's end..

Qb is sacked by 2 players ==== huge interception by pontoc's kentrel peters pontotoc clinched the district with a 24 to 21 win over the indians.

The tupelo golden wave went into enemy territory tonight and picked up a crucial win over desoto central went into enemy territory tonight and picked up a crucial win over desoto central 21 to 14.

Tupelo is now 4-1 in district, they host horn lake next week.

... and west point put columbus away 47 to 14 ... now its time for our cheer team of the week.

The lafayette commodores entered tonight's action at 5-2 and on a 3 game winning streak, they traveled to new hope to take on the trojans and our rhea thornton was there.

Rhea?

Matt you're right... i'm here at new hope high school where the trojans have had a fairly tough season so far coming into tonight at 2 and 5... but they came into tonight hoping to snap that dores win streak.

Lafayette had the lead at half 28-7... but it was the trojans who strike first in the second half... got a little tricked by the fake hand-off... ty crowell keeps it and breaks a tackle... staying on his feet he takes it into the endzone to shorten the dores lead to 14... lafayette looks to answer... tyrus carmichael- williams hands it off to jayden reed who sneaks through the gap and books it down the sidelines but gets taken down just shy of the goal line.

Carmichael-williams hands it off again but this time to jagger sto-vall who just lowers his shoulder but finds himself in the endzone untouched.

Dores go up 35-14... and the dores just kept rolling as they went on to win 57-20... so the lafayette commodores were able to extend that win streak to four tonight and in a high scoring fashion might i add... lafayette will be back in columbus to take on the falcons next week and new hope will be here to take on the falcons next week and new hope will be here against west point.

Reporting live from new hope high school for friday night fever rhea thornton wtva 9 sports.

South pontotoc took a trip down to caledonia to take on the confederates.

The cougars look to be the first on the board with a little misdirection to quay scott... but he gets tripped up against by cody stutsy.

Cougars look for another chance to make a play as eli allen steps out of the pocket and launches one but micah o'daniel snatches the pigskin out of the air... this pick was the spark the feds needed.

After a faked punt, the feds are just outside the goal line... they hand it off to darrius triplett... breaking several tackles he stays on his feet to give caledonia the lead.

Caledonia plays itawamba in fulton for its finale and south pontotoc is home against mooreville.

It was a battle of the cats in hamilton.... hamilton lions hosted the french camp academy panthers tonight... the panthers pounced early... on the kick-off to be exact.

Calvin johnson scooped up the ball... follows his blockers... and breaks through the crowd.

He takes it all the way to give french camp the lead 7-0.... but thats not all... on the panthers second drive... they hand it off to silas hodge... with a massive stiff arm.

Get off me!!

He has open field ahead of him to get another t-d for french camp.

French camp goes on to win big.

This sets up a huge game next week, french camp has to win and tcps has to lose for french camp to host a playoff game.

Tcps will host a first round playoff game with a win.

