Video Credit: KADN - Published 1 day ago

Plays, 78 yards, 3:1224-20 cajuns you never realize how much you love something until its gone.

Tha's the story for lafayette high running back d'amonte phillips.

I interviewed him earlier this week to hear his story back to the endzone.

The journey to get the endzone is more than just a few blocks away for d'amonte phillips he wants his younger sisters to believe anything is possbile