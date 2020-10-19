Global  
 

WEEK 8 FRIDAY SHOWCASE

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
WEEK 8 FRIDAY SHOWCASE
SOLO ANCHORING

- welcome the news 25 friday nigh- showcase.

I'm grace boyles, - unfortunately not alongside my- red polo companion jeff - haeger tonight who is unable- join us tonight... however week- 8 - of coast football waits for no- one.- post-season is already just a - few weeks away... and - playoff seeding really starting- to become a factor down the - stretch... especially at the- news 25 game of the week.

- pascagoula and east central bot- coming in with equal- district marks of 3-1, in regio- 4 class 5-a... let's see who- wants - to host that first round game - more.

- panthers rolling out the red- carpet for the visiting - hornets... who already have six- wins under first-year head- coach eric collins.

- 1.first drive of game east- central running back eli smith- cruises for the 15-yard pick up- a few plays later.- - - - quarterback deuce hugger with - the keeper.

Until he- runs into the wall that is d- - lineman karon leverette,- slamming hugger for a loss.

- 2.still first quarter.

Hugger t- running back- kaden fant who picks up the - hornets first down pass - 3.later in the first.

East- central 4th &amp; 7 hugger airs it- out to tristan lambert who- finishes the job and gets a - hornets touchodwn.

East central- leads, 7 nothing.- - - - 4.still in the first.

After - panthers failed a 4th down- attempt, first play of the- ensuing drive, smith is off to- the races all the way to the- house for.

The 55-yard touchodw- and - 2-point convsersion put s east- - - - central up 15 nothing.

5.- pascagoula does strike back - still in the first quarter with- a - rushing touchdown from- quarterback keilon parnell.

- ad libbing this - - - - - we knew this coming into a- season filled with so much- un-certainty... however teams - losing games due to covid-19...- has - mostly come down to the luck of- the draw.

- gulfport has had some of the- toughest luck with having to- face two undefeated teams - back-to-back after a- two-week break due to covid.- after falling to unbeaten - harrison central last week, the- admirals look to- bounce back against 3 - 0 in- district play d'iberville, who- sit atop region 4 along with- the red rebels.

- going into tonight's game,- gulfport still in search of its- first district win of the - season, while the warriors figh- to extend their perfect record.- we pick it up halfway through - the second quarter... - warriors already up, 6 -- nothing.- 1.

Quarterback gavin brown- strike over the middle... nearl- snatched by defensive back loga- forsythe... - 2.

Same drive... brown locks in- and connects with receiver- george price for a gain.- 3.

Next play... brown has the - snap... he's dancing a bit in - the backfield... dodging- warriors tackles here and - there..

And still makes - something out of the play,- getting a few - yards before going out of - bounds.

No score on the - drive though.

- 4.

Under 2 minutes in the - second... quarterback - dwight williams tosses it on th- run... to running back drey - lenoir- who takes off down the sideline- for a first down.

- 5.

A few plays later....- williams passes it off to - receiver justin - walley..

With the stiff arm...- and a couple yards after catch- as- well.

- 6.

5 seconds left in the half..- warriors, unable to punch it in- settle for this 33-yard field - goal by kicker cullen cox,- making it 9 - nothing - - - - d'iberville going into half.- despite three warrior turnovers- in the second half, a - d'iberville 49-yard rushing - touchdown and a pick 6 from - walley will give the warriors - the victory, 22 -13.- - we already know region 8 runs - through moss point for the- second year in a row... however- can the tigers go un-defeated - in district play this time- around?

- let's found as pass christian - hosts its lone district loss- from last season.

- 1.

First quarter... second play- of the game... quarterback- ruben lee scrambling... tries t- throw it away... however, - linebacker micah mckay steals i- for the interception.

- pirates take over.- 2.

First quarter... quarterback- - - - kameron white lofts one out to- receiver terry patton junior wh- comes down just a few yards - short of the first down.- 3.

Same series... white takes - matters... and the ball..

Into- his - own hands... he shows of his- speed with this first down run- before he's run out of bounds.- 4.

Next play... white passes to- receiver thomas gorman who side- steps a diving tiger and runs i- in for a touchdown.

- pirates get on the board first,- - - - 7 - nothing.

5.

First quarter..- moss point back with the ball..- running back- lynntavius feazell muscles his- way through some pirates and- gets rolling downfield for what- seems like a touchdown, - however, pass christian's - defense keeps him south of the- goal line.- 6.

Same drive... lee to - runningback jonathan- thompson for some more yardage,- moving the sticks for - the tigers.

- 7.

Next play... lee looks to be- tracked down in the backfield..- until he finds space makes- something out of it although- just- a few yards.- 8.

Later in the same drive....- tigers within striking distance- of the goal line..

Lee calls hi- own name and runs it all the wa- to- the one-yard line.- 9.

Next play... lee to feazell- for the short run up the middle- and - the touchdown.

Moss point ties- the ball game up at 7 all with - minutes left in the first.- ad lib... moss point stays on - top of region 8 with a 41 - 21- dub - over the pirates.

- - for other scores from tonight's- battles on the gridiron,- head to the w-x-x-v news 25 - facebook and twitter pages.

- stick around for more news and- more sports.- -




