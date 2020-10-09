Lingering Movie - Lee Se-young, Park ji-young

Lingering Official Trailer [HD] - A Shudder Original - Yoo-mi decides to leave her younger brother, Ji-yu, with her mother’s friend who runs a small hotel in where her mother committed suicide five years earlier.

But as bizarre incidents start to occur in her mother’s old room, Yoo-mi will have to unravel the mystery and discover the truth before it’s too late.

Starring Lee Se-young (Memorist), Park ji-young (The Concubine), directed by Yoon Eun-kyoung.

Premieres November 5, 2020 on Shudder