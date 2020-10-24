Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 24, 2020 (Pt. 2)

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 29, 2020 (Pt. 2)



KDKA-TV Sports’ Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 09:14 Published 12 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 29, 2020 (Pt. 1)



KDKA-TV Sports’ Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 05:47 Published 12 hours ago