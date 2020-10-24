Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 24, 2020 (Pt. 2)

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 09:08s - Published
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 24, 2020 (Pt. 2)

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 24, 2020 (Pt. 2)

KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Paul Zeise discuss the sports topics of the day.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 29, 2020 (Pt. 2) [Video]

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 29, 2020 (Pt. 2)

KDKA-TV Sports’ Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 09:14Published
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 29, 2020 (Pt. 1) [Video]

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 29, 2020 (Pt. 1)

KDKA-TV Sports’ Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 05:47Published
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 29, 2020 (Pt. 3) [Video]

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 29, 2020 (Pt. 3)

KDKA-TV Sports’ Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:37Published